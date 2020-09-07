Channing Capital Management LLC Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Hill-Rom worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.98. The stock had a trading volume of 374,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,622. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.25.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

