Channing Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 73,725 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,940 shares of company stock worth $5,533,286. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

Shares of MAS traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $56.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.29. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.10.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Masco’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

