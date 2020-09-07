Channing Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100,771 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 67,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $83,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,510 shares of company stock worth $329,125. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ON shares. Piper Sandler raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

ON stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 14,139,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,133. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -566.86, a PEG ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 2.17.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

