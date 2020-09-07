Channing Capital Management LLC Invests $15.07 Million in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 720,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,067,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Boyd Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.41. 1,234,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,495. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.95 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Union Gaming Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boyd Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.77.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $230,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,586,438.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.