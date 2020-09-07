Channing Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 157,263 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Kemper worth $14,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Kemper by 5.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 7.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kemper alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $740,682.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,820 shares in the company, valued at $488,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $1,036,969.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,118.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMPR stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.86. The company had a trading volume of 122,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.61. Kemper Corp has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kemper had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.