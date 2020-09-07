Channing Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Channing Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,539 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SS&C Technologies worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,237,000 after buying an additional 51,116 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 143.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,216,000 after buying an additional 204,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 79.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 490,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after buying an additional 217,219 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $2,031,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.19 per share, with a total value of $27,465.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 232,500 shares of company stock worth $14,596,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $61.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.47%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

