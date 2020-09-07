Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 230,180 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 230,180 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4,082.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,458 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 149.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after acquiring an additional 352,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,231,000 after acquiring an additional 299,655 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 126.3% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 477,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,222,000 after acquiring an additional 266,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,882,000.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

In other news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total transaction of $501,460.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,862.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,252 shares of company stock valued at $918,315 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded down $3.27 on Monday, hitting $204.64. 440,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.98. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $221.97.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Bank of America raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.32.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.