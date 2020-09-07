Channing Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143,186 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,488,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Manhattan Associates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 41.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,576,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,683,000 after acquiring an additional 748,570 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 126.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,268,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,212,000 after acquiring an additional 707,881 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,562,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,832,000 after acquiring an additional 342,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 58.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 192,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.5% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,076,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,914,000 after acquiring an additional 169,940 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

MANH stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.96. 490,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,991. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 1.95. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $101.74.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MANH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

