Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

CPK has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Utilities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.57.

CPK stock opened at $81.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average is $86.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.21. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $101.29.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 10.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.09%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth $55,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 55.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth $64,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

