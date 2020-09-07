Chimpion 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $579,223.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $25.02 million and $579,223.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion token can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00007765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 40.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

