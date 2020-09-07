Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $1,514.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $1,450.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2022 earnings at $29.05 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,165.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,106.82.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,313.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,199.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $960.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

