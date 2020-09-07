CIBC Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target to $52.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ANCUF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.44.

ANCUF opened at $34.61 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

