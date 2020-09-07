Citigroup Cuts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $55.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CIEN. Raymond James increased their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised Ciena from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Ciena from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. Ciena has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $120,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $448,460.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,350 shares of company stock worth $9,814,270. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Ciena by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 33,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 64.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Ciena by 47.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.