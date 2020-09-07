Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Holdings Boosted by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.03.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $52.52. 25,124,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,338,618. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

