Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202,799 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $584,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 208,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 39,824 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 61,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 25,124,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,338,618. The company has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.75. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

