Citigroup Increases Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $105.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.18.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $82.13 on Thursday. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis purchased 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Science Applications International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 34.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $960,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

