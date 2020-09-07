Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 402,125 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $29,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Insiders acquired a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.54. 99,621,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,573,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.61.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

