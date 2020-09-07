Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 59,505 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,505 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.10% of AFLAC worth $24,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in AFLAC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,313 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,104,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

