Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys New Stake in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 257,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,042,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.06% of CNOOC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CNOOC in the second quarter valued at about $418,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in CNOOC by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,401,000 after acquiring an additional 73,306 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in CNOOC by 82.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after buying an additional 39,455 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in CNOOC by 40.5% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 21,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CNOOC during the second quarter worth about $250,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CEO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CNOOC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DBS Vickers raised shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of CEO stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.64. 107,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,197. CNOOC Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.89. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.5806 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. CNOOC’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

