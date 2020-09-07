Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Dollar General worth $26,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 373,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,128 shares of company stock worth $13,092,683 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.59.

Shares of DG traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.72. 1,777,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,918. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $206.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.