Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,755 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $30,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,971,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,563 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $297,628,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 194.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,494,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,868 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Prologis by 142.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,412,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,682 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

PLD traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,735. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $106.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

