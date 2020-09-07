Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $26.91 Million Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $26,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 301.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth $1,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $568,517.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,823 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

SNX traded down $3.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.17. 422,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,154. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.83 and its 200 day moving average is $106.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

