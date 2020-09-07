Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $30.82 Million Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670,536 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,060,682 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.07% of UBS Group worth $30,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 118.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,592. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

