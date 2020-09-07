Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $64.83 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 689,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,435 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $64,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,836,000 after purchasing an additional 666,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,306,000 after purchasing an additional 175,979 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,233,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,777,000 after purchasing an additional 409,477 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $2.19 on Monday, reaching $103.52. The company had a trading volume of 26,325,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,428,960. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.37.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

