Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49,509 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 326,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $812,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $385.02. 933,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,906. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $385.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.