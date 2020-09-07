Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,950,008 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,497,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Infosys as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $52,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Infosys by 17.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.44. 8,113,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,067,591. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. Infosys Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $13.03.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

