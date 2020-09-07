Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 3,739 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 485,553 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $29,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 500.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.7% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Applied Materials by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,688,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

