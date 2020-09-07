Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,397 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.18% of FMC worth $23,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in FMC by 3,980.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 142.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in FMC by 112.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.48. The stock had a trading volume of 683,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $112.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.35.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

