Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 2,080 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $23,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,408,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,964,548,000 after purchasing an additional 205,399 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,971,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,109,196,000 after purchasing an additional 97,597 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,434,000 after purchasing an additional 629,137 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,727,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,917 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,825,000 after purchasing an additional 70,424 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC traded down $3.20 on Monday, hitting $339.03. The company had a trading volume of 584,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

