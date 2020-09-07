Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 3,011 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $34,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 164.6% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $277.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.16. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $291.09. The firm has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,331 shares of company stock worth $19,743,120 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

