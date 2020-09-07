Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 3,760 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $157,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,190,000 after buying an additional 251,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $140.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,251,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,434. The company has a market capitalization of $128.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $148.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

