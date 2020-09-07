Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 5,035 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $25,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,276,000 after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 104,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,648,000 after purchasing an additional 70,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.30.

LULU stock traded down $16.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $361.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.55. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

