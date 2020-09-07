Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes $24.60 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,235,337 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,596,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vipshop as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vipshop by 11.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,694,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,100,000 after buying an additional 1,660,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 30.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,619,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vipshop by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,684,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,470,000 after purchasing an additional 657,163 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop by 27.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,604,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,202 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 124.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,743,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,351,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,520,387. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $23.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

