Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 192,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,578,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,348,000 after buying an additional 680,860 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 397.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 406,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,982,000 after buying an additional 324,568 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 484.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 109,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after buying an additional 90,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 441,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,324,000 after buying an additional 55,518 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.37. 229,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,782. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $115.36 and a 52-week high of $200.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.38.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

