Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 482,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,614,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 47.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 37.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Sanofi by 128.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,909. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total transaction of $71,837,410.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

