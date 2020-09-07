Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,537 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $25,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.67.

In related news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total value of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,963,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $2,588,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,564 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,930 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.61. 1,550,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $229.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.04 and its 200 day moving average is $139.14.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

