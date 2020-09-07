Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Cloudera from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Northland Securities cut Cloudera from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $512,270.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

