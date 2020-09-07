Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLDR. ValuEngine downgraded Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $512,270.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cloudera by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 13.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

