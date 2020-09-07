Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a market cap of $454.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.28. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth $3,812,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth $93,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 42.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 84,946 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

