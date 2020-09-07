Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 14.3% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 102,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 851,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,660,000 after acquiring an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,019,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,779,421. The firm has a market cap of $219.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

