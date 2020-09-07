Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT Raised to $123.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $108.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CGEAF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $98.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.04. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $65.65 and a 1 year high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.