Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Independent Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.01 ($5.89).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK stock opened at €5.15 ($6.06) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 12-month high of €6.83 ($8.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €4.68 and a 200-day moving average of €4.14.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.