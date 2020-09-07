Comparing MobileSmith (NASDAQ:NUZE) & FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

MobileSmith (NASDAQ:NUZE) and FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MobileSmith and FirstCash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileSmith -444.42% -151.18% -114.30% FirstCash N/A N/A N/A

0.0% of MobileSmith shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of FirstCash shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of MobileSmith shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of FirstCash shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MobileSmith and FirstCash, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileSmith 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstCash 0 2 3 0 2.60

FirstCash has a consensus target price of $77.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.07%. Given FirstCash’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FirstCash is more favorable than MobileSmith.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MobileSmith and FirstCash’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileSmith $1.79 million 135.91 -$12.19 million N/A N/A FirstCash N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FirstCash has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MobileSmith.

Summary

FirstCash beats MobileSmith on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MobileSmith Company Profile

NuZee, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes single-serve pour over coffee in North America, Japan, and South Korea. The company provides coffee products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brand names. NuZee, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public. The company also engages in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells the gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. Its consumer finance stores provide small unsecured consumer loans, credit services, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 2,039 pawn stores and 72 consumer loan stores in 26 states of the United States and 32 states of Mexico, as well as Guatemala and El Salvador. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

