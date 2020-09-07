Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 1,266.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,266.07 ($16.54).

CPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oddo Bhf decreased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 990 ($12.94) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective for the company.

Shares of Compass Group stock traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,251 ($16.35). 753,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,574. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 866 ($11.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,112 ($27.60). The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,152.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,262.51.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

