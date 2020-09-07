Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 1,266.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Shares of Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,266.07 ($16.54).

CPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oddo Bhf decreased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 990 ($12.94) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective for the company.

Shares of Compass Group stock traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,251 ($16.35). 753,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,574. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 866 ($11.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,112 ($27.60). The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,152.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,262.51.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders

Analyst Recommendations for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit