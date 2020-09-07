Consensus Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Consensus coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00047853 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,209.62 or 1.00513831 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000437 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00186450 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Consensus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

