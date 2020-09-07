Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNST. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.90.

CNST opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 19.17 and a quick ratio of 19.17. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.90.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

