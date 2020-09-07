Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Contrarian Value Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.76.

About Contrarian Value Fund

Arowana Australasian Value Opportunities Fund Ltd is based in Australia.

