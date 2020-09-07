Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Stake Boosted by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 3,026.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,968,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841,962 shares during the period. Cosan comprises 3.3% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 1.62% of Cosan worth $59,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cosan by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after buying an additional 126,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cosan by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,918,000 after buying an additional 251,842 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Cosan by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cosan by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cosan alerts:

Shares of CZZ stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,649. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. Cosan Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.83. Cosan had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cosan Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CZZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Cosan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC upgraded Cosan to a “buy” rating and set a $20.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cosan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cosan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.