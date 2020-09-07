Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COST. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $350.42.

Shares of COST stock opened at $346.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.57. The company has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $363.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,889 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,019. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 144.2% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

