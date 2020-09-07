Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $350.42.

Shares of COST stock opened at $346.57 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $363.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.57. The company has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,889 shares of company stock worth $8,968,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,317,613,000 after buying an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $839,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

